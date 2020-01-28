NFL Insider Peter King: Admiration for Mahomes

MIAMI, Florida (KLTV) - Monday was opening night for the NFL in Miami and all the attention seemed to go to the Kansas City Chiefs and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has the Chiefs in the NFL Championship in only his third season in the league and his second season as a starter for the Chiefs. Year one saw Mahomes sit behind veteran Alex Smith.
NFL Insider Peter King has done is homework and says Mahomes is a special talent.
“I have a lot of admiration for him,” King said. “For Andy Reid to pick a quarterback like Mahomes over Smith, he had to believe Mahomes could be an extension of him on the field.”
The Chiefs have a reputation for looking good but never winning the big one. Their coach Andy Reid has that same reputation from all of his years in the NFL. Mahomes is looking to change all of that Sunday.
“I think the biggest thing is the process,” Mahomes said. “That’s how I have always been every single day. With how the season ended last year we wanted to be back in the end and have a chance to get back to the Super Bowl, but we knew it was going to take a day-by-day thing and we were going to have to grind and that’s what we did.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.