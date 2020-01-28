Sands, Plains teachers win UIL sponsor award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two teachers from the South Plains area have been chosen by the University Interscholastic League as winners of the Sponsor Excellence Award.
The award is given to educators who help students refine their extracurricular talents in UIL activities. Tana Howard of Sands Consolidated Independent School District and Jolene Taylor of Plains Independent School District are two of the 15 teachers chosen for the award.
Winners are nominated by school principals or superintendents and chosen by a panel of judges.
Howard has been with Sands, in Ackerly, for the past 14 years, directing its One Act Play Program and overseeing the school’s speech teams. As an OAP director, Howard has brought the school to four regional meets and finished as a runner-up in the state competition.
As the leader of the speech teams, her students have qualified for regionals in 2017 and 2019, and her number sense team won the state title in 2012.
“Winning or losing in this game is not up to you, but what you take from the journey and what you carry on with you in life is,” Howard said in a UIL statement. “Medals will fade and tarnish, but what you leave on people’s hearts will last a lifetime, and hopefully you can instill that in future generations to come. Be the Good, Be the Kind, and always Shine Bright in the Spotlight on the Stage of Life.”
Taylor has been involved in UIL academics in Plains since 2005, leading the entire program for the past six years. Under her leadership she has won 20 team district titles, two regional championships, and won a state championship in both headline writing and ready writing.
“I am passionate about student success, whether in UIL competition or in my classroom,” Taylor said. “Success to me is not simply passing a class or winning a plaque, medal, or ribbon. Success is helping a student see the potential he or she possesses and helping them reach that potential.”
All winners of the award receive $1,000 and a trophy from UIL. Get the full list of winners and their schools here.
“Coaches and teachers have such a difficult job, and they go beyond the call of duty to serve as UIL sponsors, coaches and directors,” Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director, said . “UIL events function and thrive on the dedication and immense effort from sponsors like these. On behalf of the UIL, I commend these outstanding educators.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.