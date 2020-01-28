1 seriously injured after crash on Parkway Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Parkway Drive that was reported Tuesday morning.
Police say one person was seriously injured and another person was moderately injured. That was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near 2524 Parkway Drive.
There are very little details related to this crash. Drivers are asked to approach the area with caution.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
