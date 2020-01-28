Warmer Wednesday, Colder Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Some of the strongest winds occurred in Lubbock: 47 mph, Seminole: 54 mph and Sundown:52 mph with numerous communities reporting winds from 35-45 mph throughout the day.
Fortunately, winds will diminish through the evening and by Wednesday morning they will be in the speed range of 5-10 mph from the northwest. During the day the winds will change to the east and southeast but speeds will continue at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday will also bring sunny skies and a very cold morning and slightly warmer afternoon. Bundle up for lows in the teens in the northwest South Plains and 20s for the remainder of the region tomorrow morning.
Thursday brings another storm system with much colder temperatures and another chance of rain, snow and winter precipitation over portion of the region. The next storm may provide the best chance of winter weather over the western and southwestern South Plains on Thursday.
Lows will be back in the 20s early Thursday and only edge upward to the 30s and low 40s that afternoon.
Friday will bring a return of milder weather with sunshine and dry conditions.
The weekend looks warm, sunny and breezy.
