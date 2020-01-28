Windy and much colder Tuesday, light wintry mix possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A storm system will cross West Texas Tuesday bringing clouds, colder temperatures and gusty winds across the South Plains.
We could also see a mixture of rain and snow across portions of the viewing area through early afternoon.
Measurable snowfall is not expected locally although a dusting could occur towards Friona, Plainview, Muleshoe and Tulia.
Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph through early this afternoon producing wind chill values in the 20’s and 30’s throughout the day.
Under mostly cloudy skies, highs remain in the lower to middle 40’s with north winds up to 20 to 35 mph throughout the day.
Skies clear out this evening with wind speeds tapering off after sunset.
Lows end up in the middle 20’s.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s.
Another system could bring a wintry mix across the area Thursday.
The weekend is looking warm and breezy at the moment.
