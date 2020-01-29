2 arrested after police chase west of Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Two New Mexico natives are in the Gaines County jail, charged with drug possession and evading arrest after a Tuesday-night police chase west of Seminole.
The Seminole Police Department reports officers tried to stop a vehicle with a driver and passenger around 9:39 p.m. in the 300 block of the Hobbs Highway.
Once outside of the city limits, the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police tried to use spike strips near the intersection of Highway 62 and F.M. 1757 but the vehicle kept going.
While driving on rims, the vehicle slowed to around 75 mph, and later stopped. Officers were also able to get a license plate number before it stopped and found the vehicle was reported stolen.
After the vehicle stopped, both people inside were taken into custody.
The driver was identified as 32-year-old Davita Michelle Williams from Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Passenger was identified as 31-year-old Zarek Kaainoa Wong.
Williams has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wong has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The bond amount and mugshots of both have not been released yet.
