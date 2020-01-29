Briefly warmer, less wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -West Texas will be located between storm systems Wednesday.
We can expect quiet weather conditions throughout the day with increasing clouds later tonight.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s. Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight with overnight lows in the middle to upper 20’s.
Another system could bring a wintry mix across the area Thursday.
Models are keeping this precipitation event very light with most areas remaining precipitation free.
The weekend is looking warm and breezy with colder temperatures returning by Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.