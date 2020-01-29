Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Family of fallen first responder starts new initiative, 2 arrested after chase near Seminole, earthquake rattles Caribbean

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | January 29, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the parents of fallen firefighter Eric Hill are expressing their thanks to all who honored and helped them as they deal with the loss of their son.

Two people from New Mexico have been arrested after leading Seminole police on a chase west of town.

  • Speeds reached above 100 mph and police had to use spike strips to stop the vehicle.
  • The driver has been arrested on drug possession, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges. The passenger has been arrested on drug possession charges.
  • Read that story here: 2 arrested after police chase west of Seminole

Senators will begin submitting written questions today in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.