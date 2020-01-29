Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the parents of fallen firefighter Eric Hill are expressing their thanks to all who honored and helped them as they deal with the loss of their son.
- They are on a new mission to protect first responders.
- They ask drivers leave five minutes early, drive five miles below the speed limit and hug five people they love, starting today.
- Read that story from KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks here: Parents of fallen Lubbock firefighter find strength, new mission in community support
Two people from New Mexico have been arrested after leading Seminole police on a chase west of town.
- Speeds reached above 100 mph and police had to use spike strips to stop the vehicle.
- The driver has been arrested on drug possession, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges. The passenger has been arrested on drug possession charges.
- Read that story here: 2 arrested after police chase west of Seminole
Senators will begin submitting written questions today in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
- Each side will get five minutes to answer questions.
- There is no word yet if witnesses will be called during the trial.
- Read more here: GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell concedes
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean.
- The quake was felt from Jamaica, to Florida and Mexico.
- Some damage was reported in the Cayman Islands, but there were no reports of injuries.
- Read the latest on that here: Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.