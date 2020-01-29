20 to 50 dogs hoarded in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene of a residence in Southeast Lubbock on Tuesday.
While on scene, the Lubbock Police Department reached out to the Lubbock Animal Shelter in response to countless dogs on the property.
The home owner estimated the number of dogs to be around 20.
Family and friends of the homeowner estimate the number of dogs to be more near 50.
The director of Lubbock Animal Services said his team was going out today to collect the animals and get an official count, but the scene was described as a hoarding situation.
Out of hand breeding is presumed to be the cause of the large number of animals.
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center is in need of emergency fosters for the animals rescued today.
If you can help in anyway please reach out to the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center at 806-775-2057 or lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us .
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.