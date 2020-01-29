DPS thanks community for support of trooper injured in Dec. 18-wheeler crash

We would like to express our deepest, heartfelt gratitude. The love and support you have shown us over the last month has made our time coping and healing from the accident much easier. Thank you for the prayers, meals, phone calls, cards, monetary gifts and words of encouragement through this difficult period. We have been overwhelmed by love and support from our DPS family and the Lubbock and Abernathy communities. This has been a true blessing and we pray each of you are blessed as much as we are.