Former Interim Lubbock Police Chief and current Assistant Chief, Jerry Brewer, retiring

During his tenure at LPD, Brewer served as an officer in the Field Services Bureau and investigator in the Special Operations Division assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Lubbock Regional Task Force. Supervisory assignments included Patrol, Juvenile/Person Crimes sections, Training Academy, Special Operations and Administration. He has held the rank of assistant chief since 2012. Brewer also served as interim police chief in 2015 and in 2019.