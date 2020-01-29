Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. The hiring of Baker is a sign the Astros want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 20 of his 32 points in a decisive third quarter, Deandre Ayton had a season-high 31 points and the Phoenix Suns never trailed in a 133-104 dismantling of the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns outscored the Mavericks 48-22 in the third on their way to surpassing last season's win total of 19 with their fourth victory in the past five road games. All-Star Luka Doncic scored 21 points before leaving the game for good with the Mavericks trailing by 36 points early in the fourth quarter.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wendell Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Texas A&M to a 63-58 victory over Tennessee. Quenton Jackson added 11 points for the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), and Emanuel Miller pulled down 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson led Tennessee with 15 points. Jordan Bowden added 13 points, and Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi both scored 10. Tennessee entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have added general manager to Bill O’Brien’s title after the coach had been filling the role since the firing of Brian Gaine in June. The team announced the move Tuesday. It also said that Jack Easterby, who worked this season as executive vice president of team development, was promoted to executive vice president of football operations.
HOUSTON (AP) — Christen Press scored the opening goal off a shoeless assist from Lynn Williams and the United States beat Haiti 4-0 in its opening match of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. The World Cup champions extended their unbeaten streak to 24 straight games dating back to a loss to France a year ago. Press' goal came in the second minute on a cross from Williams, who had lost her cleat. Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd added second-half goals. The United States has qualified for every Olympics since women's soccer was introduced in 1996.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a season-high 28 points, and Cincinnati led the whole way during a 65-43 victory over SMU. Cincinnati has won seven in a row over the Mustangs. Cumberland led the way with 15 points in the first half. He finished 9 of 13 from the field and had team highs with nine rebounds and four assists. SMU had a three-game winning streak snapped. Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Mustangs, who were coming off a 74-70 win at then-No. 20 Memphis on Saturday.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum had 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures as the No. 2 Lady Bears stretched their Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 48 games. Te'a Cooper had 19 points while Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards both had double-doubles for the 18-1 Lady Bears. They also have the nation's longest home court winning streak at 51 games. Their last home loss was to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017, which was also the last time they lost a conference game during the regular season. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 17 points to lead the Cyclones, who played without starting point guard Rae Johnson
HOUSTON (AP) — Melissa Herrera and Priscilla Chinchilla each scored two goals and Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 to open the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Raquel Rodriguez and Shirley Cruz also scored for Costa Rica. Katherine Castillo had the lone goal for Panama. Eight teams, including the top-ranked United States, are playing in the tournament. The top two teams will earn berths to the Tokyo Games this summer.