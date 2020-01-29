It’s official! City of Whitehouse declares Feb. 2 as ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Whitehouse is in full support of their most famous school alumni and has even gone as far as to dedicate a day in his honor.
Now they hope that he will become a Super Bowl champion on that same day.
The city declared Feb. 2 as “Patrick Mahomes Day" in dedication to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback and Whitehouse ISD alumni.
The proclamation was made official during Tuesday’s city council meeting. James Wansley, mayor pro tempore of Whitehouse, read the proclamation.
A copy of the proclamation is on the city’s website and reads as follows:
"WHEREAS, Patrick Mahomes, a 2014 graduate of Whitehouse High School is an extremely successful quarterback; and
WHEREAS, Patrick originally entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Kansas City; and
WHEREAS, Patrick was the first quarterback in Chiefs history to throw for 300+ yards in eight consecutive games.; and
WHEREAS, during his career, Patrick has been awarded many accolades, including National Football League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season, 2019 Pro Bowl Selection, and 2018 FedEx Air Player of the year; and
WHEREAS, Patrick continues his third season as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs; and
WHEREAS, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick will compete in Super Bowl LIV; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Charles Parker, Mayor of the City of Whitehouse, Texas do hereby proclaim Sunday, February 2, 2020, to be “Patrick Mahomes Day”
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against San Fransico 49ers for the title.
