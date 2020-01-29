KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buster, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Buster is a 2-year-old shepherd-lab mix who was brought to LAS in November as a stray.
He is a sweet guy, who acts a bit timid at times, but warms up quickly. Because of his size, a big backyard might suit him well.
Buster’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 29, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
