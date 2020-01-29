Multiple vehicle crash congests traffic near Upland Ave. and Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Lubbock Police, a multiple vehicle crash has congested traffic early Wednesday morning near Upland Ave. and Marsha Sharp FWY.
A white Jeep has flipped and struck a black GMC truck.
The black truck then crashed into another white truck.
Lubbock Fire Rescue has reported that no one is trapped inside the vehicles.
The conditions of the people involved is unknown at this time.
Traffic is backed up and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.
