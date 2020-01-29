One Class At A Time: Richard Milburn Academy teacher, Refuge Services awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Milburn Academy teacher Michael Punzo is the fifth 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Punzo said. “I put my heart into this position, what I’m doing. I want to help students achieve a level of greatness that I know they can achieve, kind of open up opportunities that they didn’t see before. To get this nomination, it’s just kind of mind-blowing, flattering to me because this isn’t something I was striving for or get. I was just doing what I came to do, with my heart out there.”
Punzo teaches secondary math at the public charter school, which helps students earn or recover credit.
“We’re helping them to complete their school, complete all their education,” Punzo said. “Sometimes they may fall behind but we’re here to help them get all their credits they need to help them graduate. It may take a little longer for some but that is our goal so that they can actually pass high school and move on.”
The One Class at a Time program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Punzo chose Refuge Services, which provides equine assisted therapy to children, adults and veterans.
“I think what they do is great and helps the community,” Punzo said. “They’re using the animals to reach out to people who would be damaged or have emotional needs. The animals have a different way of sensing people and helping them overcome whatever they may have, whatever problems they may be facing.”
Skyler Seeno is the volunteer coordinator at Refuge Services. She said they serve more than 160 clients each week.
“We’re just really grateful to be recognized in the community with the work that we are doing,” Seeno said. “Equine assisted therapy is a really valuable asset to have in the community. We really just want to spread the word about our program and facilitate that movement in order to provide more services to individuals who could utilize it in the community.”
