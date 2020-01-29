Pay It Forward: Lubbock woman nominated for kindness, generosity to children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ruby Hemphill is 81 years young. Until recently, she was taking care of children her whole life. She raised at least three generations of children over the years.
“At Christmas time, I have multiple parents that come by. I used to, up until this year, have a reunion like and I’d have sometimes like thirty kids that I used to keep. They’re grown with kids their own. They’d come by and it was a lot of fun,” Hemphill said.
Hemphill was nominated for this week’s Pay It Forward, by her friend, Liz Moore.
“She knows how much I love her. And how much our church loves her. And we know that she's been having a really hard time. We just wanted to help in any way we could. Just so thankful that it worked out for this. And we're just--we just love her so much. And she's just such a big part of us,” said Moore. “She would do anything for anybody. She loves the lord. She has taught these kids how to pray. And how to live for Jesus and we just want to help her in any way we can help her.
