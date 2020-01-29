Slaton Police Officers keep an eye on businesses overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton business owners have been sharing photos of cards left by police officers that checked on their stores overnight.
KCBD reached out to the Slaton Police Chief, Trevor Barnes, and asked him about this kind gesture his department was doing.
Below is a statement from the Slaton Police Chief:
The cards being taped to the front doors of businesses in Slaton by the night shift Officers is a simple gesture in an effort to let the businesses know that they were there.
Like every Police Department in America, working a night shift as a Police Officer has its own challenges. Many times driving around aimlessly preventing crime just by the word "POLICE" on the side of their vehicle. Looking for anything that is "out of place", answering calls for service most of the time alone. Slaton being the second largest city in Lubbock County requires two officers to cover a large residential area including approximately 3 miles of highway 84. Being a Night Shift Police Officer, or Dispatcher, is usually a thankless, exhausting and repetitive career. Most public servants don't work for the money, retirement, or the health insurance, they do it to serve the public. Humanizing the badge is a movement across America. As a Slaton Police Officer, you're required to reside in the community. We shop, worship and live with the people we serve.
Slaton has the best Thumbprint cookies in the world, top 10 BBQ Joint in Texas (According to Texas Monthly), world class auto body repair, amazing Teachers, a United Supermarkets that services a large region, fantastic restaurants, life long residents that embody "West Texas Values", trusted banking, "if they don't have it you don't need it" auto parts stores, not to mention the hub of cotton produced around the world.
These businesses lock the doors and rely on the night shift Sheepdogs to look over their Sheep while they rest. The cards are just a reminder that they are there. Slaton PD has 8 uniformed Officers and 5 dispatchers that work around the clock and do everything in their power to curb the crime.
I have recently spoken to many Sheriff's Departments and Police Departments in the region, burglaries are on the rise in every department. I speak to community members and remind them to make sure their vehicles are locked, remove valuables from your vehicles or are at the least keep them out of sight. Lock your out buildings and be vigilant. Get to know your neighbors, look out for each other.
We care. We're here. Hear it? See it? Report it!
