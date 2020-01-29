Slaton Police Officers keep an eye on businesses overnight

Like every Police Department in America, working a night shift as a Police Officer has its own challenges. Many times driving around aimlessly preventing crime just by the word "POLICE" on the side of their vehicle. Looking for anything that is "out of place", answering calls for service most of the time alone. Slaton being the second largest city in Lubbock County requires two officers to cover a large residential area including approximately 3 miles of highway 84. Being a Night Shift Police Officer, or Dispatcher, is usually a thankless, exhausting and repetitive career. Most public servants don't work for the money, retirement, or the health insurance, they do it to serve the public. Humanizing the badge is a movement across America. As a Slaton Police Officer, you're required to reside in the community. We shop, worship and live with the people we serve.