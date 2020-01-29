Travel issues possible overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter weather will return overnight with possible icy roadways across the South Plains.
Fog will return first tonight with visibility expected to begin decreasing in the central and eastern areas late tonight. Then, after midnight freezing drizzle, fog and even some light snow will increase over the area, with the best potential for snow in the region from Levelland west and south to Plains, Seminole and into eastern New Mexico.
The freezing drizzle,fog and snow may create icy spots on bridges and overpasses in the early morning hours and could continue into the mid-morning in the west and southwest South Plains.
I expect temps to drop to the mid to upper 20s overnight which will allow the icy areas to develop.
During the day Thursday, temperatures will slowly climb above freezing for all of the region and improving travel conditions.
Some areas, mainly northwest and northern area could see some sunshine by late afternoon Thursday.
Friday morning will again bring the possibility of spotty icy areas due to freezing temperatures and fog and drizzle.
Friday afternoon will warm to the low 50s. The weekend should be sunny and mild.
