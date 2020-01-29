WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for vehicle burglary, theft suspects

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for vehicle burglary, theft suspects
Lubbock police are searching for vehicle burglary and theft suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | January 29, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 2:21 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for vehicle burglary and theft suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

First, they're looking for a male suspect seen stealing items out of a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 35th Street.

Next, police say two male suspects pulled into the parking lot of Corte Vista Apartments at 102 Waco Avenue at 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 30 and dumped stolen items that were taken from a vehicle earlier that night.

If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Wanted Wednesday (Jan. 29)

Can you help us identify these suspects?! First up we have a video of a male suspect breaking into a red car and stealing items inside. Next, we have two male suspects driving a black passenger car. They are dumping stolen items that were taken out of a vehicle earlier that night. Do you recognize any of these suspects? If so, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward! #WantedWednesday

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.