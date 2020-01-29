WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for vehicle burglary, theft suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for vehicle burglary and theft suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
First, they're looking for a male suspect seen stealing items out of a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 35th Street.
Next, police say two male suspects pulled into the parking lot of Corte Vista Apartments at 102 Waco Avenue at 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 30 and dumped stolen items that were taken from a vehicle earlier that night.
If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
