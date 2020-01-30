After failure of Texas’ last petitioned rollback election, era of SB 2 begins

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - With the failure of possibly the last rollback tax rate election in the state, Texas is now faced with complying to a new tax rate Senate bill. That would mean elections are automatic for rate increases larger than 3.5 percent.
A petition to roll back property taxes 10.1 cents failed 1,780 to 827 in Scurry County after a Tuesday election.
The idea to push this rollback election started with Morgan West, who decided to do something after his taxes went up by 26 percent last year. This year West, Morgan Summers and others in Scurry County face a 28 percent increase.
“We were told (this election) couldn’t be done,” Summers said. “We were told how difficult it was, but we got it done and got it to the point of the rollback election.”
This election could be the last of its kind in Texas called by petition. In Scurry county, the organizers were able to get more than 800 signatures, 150 more than necessary.
Elections like this are also difficult to organize and efforts took more than five months.
“The budget was being discussed and some of us have been here several years making suggestions, legitimate suggestion, as to what they could cut,” Summers said. “And pretty much have been, you know, put to the side, we’ve been ignored.”
The tax rate was approved by County Judge Dan Hicks in September. The rate stayed the same, at .4498. That factor, added with an increase in mineral values, meant an increase in tax revenue.
The revenue increase was over the state’s threshold of 8 percent for a rollback election, which is why West and Summers started their petition.
The new legislation also requires most cities and counties to keep tax increases below 3.5 percent or a rollback election will be automatic.
Raising taxes to establish a new threshold before the property tax reforms of Senate Bill 2 in the 86th Legislature take effect was a tactic recommended by the Texas Association of Counties, Hicks said. That recommendation came during the association’s last meeting in the summer.
“Usually the effective rate is at one point and the rollback rate is 8 cents higher than that,” Hicks said. “We’re in an odd situation, this year our effective rate is .36, our rollback rate is .345, so it puts that rate below the effective rate.”
The need for the rate adopted was because of deficit spending, which was taking from the county’s reserve funds and supplementing the budget, he said. That is only an option until reserves are depleted.
When Hicks took office in January, he said he had a negative balance of $103,000.
If there was a rollback rate, commissioners were looking at a $3.1 million shortfall in a $21.5 million budget.
“I think (the association’s recommendations) had everything to do with it. I said that from day one, you. Three percent across the board raises,” Summers said. “So, you know, I’ve always thought that not just Scurry County but every taxing entity in Texas knew that 2020 was the year to get it while they could.”
