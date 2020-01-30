Another round of wintry weather arriving tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another chance for wintry precipitation overnight on the South Plains, but amounts should be light.
As a disturbance moves out of the Rockies into the region it will bring light rain, then a mix and finally, mostly snow in the western areas extending into eastern New Mexico. Due to a lack of moisture and a weak system light amounts of rain and or snow should be light.
However, a combination of fog, freezing fog, possible snow and rain could cause some patchy ice areas and visibility will be low in some areas through early Friday morning.
I expect the overnight lows to be in the upper 20s to low 30s so freezing glaze possible on cars, trees and possibly on some bridges in the western South Plains into New Mexico.
This front will bring more gusty northerly winds through the day, speeds between 15 to 25 mph.
The skies will clear through the afternoon and it will be sunny and warmer for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the mid 20s in Lubbock. The afternoon highs on Saturday should climb to the mid 60s and soar to the 70 degree mark on Sunday.
For us, Prairie Dog Pete will likely see his shadow and extend winter into early spring, but we will have spring-like weather Sunday and Monday.
Winter weather will return on Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.