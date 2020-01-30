Body of active duty soldier from Lubbock will be brought home today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The body of an active duty soldier will be brought home to Lubbock this afternoon.
Caleb Grant Smither, 19, died in Fort Bragg, North Carolina last week. He was in the Echo Company 37th Engineer Battalion on the Second Brigade Combat Team in the 82nd Airborne Division. He is a Frenship High School graduate and was a star track runner.
His body is scheduled to arrive at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport at 4:30 p.m. Smither will be then taken to Resthaven Funeral Home, escorted by the United Valor Motorcycle Club and the Patriot Guard Riders. The community is encouraged to welcome Smither home.
Services for Smither will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at Turning Point Community Church, located at 11202 Quaker Avenue.
On the GoFundMe page for Smither, the family says, “His death was an unexpected tragedy and this go fund me page is to assist the family in laying Caleb to rest. Any donations above and beyond the family’s needs related to this tragedy will in turn be donated to a military related charity of the family’s choosing within our local community.”
If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.
