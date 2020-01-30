Cochran County deputies make arrest after Wednesday night standoff

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Cochran County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man following a stand off with authorities on Wednesday night.
Deputies report they initially spotted a van on the side of a road. After running its plates and tags, deputies found the owner, 26-year-old Paul Fuentes, had warrants out of Lubbock County.
When the driver was confronted by a deputy he got back into his van, pulled out a gun and placed it toward his head.
The sheriff was eventually able to get the firearm away from Fuentes. He was then arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, along charges stemming from his warrants.
Fuentes remains in the Cochran County jail this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.