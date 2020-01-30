Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Vista Bank CEO accused of aiding and abetting Reagor-Dykes, 28 dogs removed from East Lubbock home, Kobe Bryant’s wife sends out message of thanks

By Michael Cantu | January 30, 2020 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Vista Bank is facing accusations that it aided and abetted former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group CFO Shane Smith.

Lubbock Animal Services removed 28 dogs from a home in the 1100 block of East 53rd Street.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, posted a message thanking the millions mourning her husband and daughter.

  • She said she the two were deeply loved and thanked everyone for their love and support.
  • Bryant also shared her grief with the families of the seven other victims of the helicopter crashed that killed her husband and daughter.
  • Read here message here: Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

Cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in China have increased to more than 7,700 with deaths reaching 170.

