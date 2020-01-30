Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Vista Bank is facing accusations that it aided and abetted former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group CFO Shane Smith.
- Court documents say Vista’s CEO John Steinmetz knew about a check-kiting scheme and participated in illegal action.
- Vista bank says the claims are frivolous.
Lubbock Animal Services removed 28 dogs from a home in the 1100 block of East 53rd Street.
- First responders went to the home to help an elderly man but could not get in because of all the dogs.
- LAS is asking for people to foster some of the dogs.
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, posted a message thanking the millions mourning her husband and daughter.
- She said she the two were deeply loved and thanked everyone for their love and support.
- Bryant also shared her grief with the families of the seven other victims of the helicopter crashed that killed her husband and daughter.
Cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in China have increased to more than 7,700 with deaths reaching 170.
- These are mostly concentrated in China, with more than 100 cases in 19 different countries.
- The World Health Organization is meeting today to discuss whether to claim this a world health crisis.
