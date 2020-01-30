Freezing Drizzle, Freezing fog and light snow possible Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Freezing Fog and Freezing drizzle is possible across the area this morning. Low visibility and patchy ice will be possible through mid-morning.
Models suggest a light wintry mix will be possible this morning as a disturbance approaches the area from the southwest.
Light accumulations of snowfall are possible, mainly south and west of Lubbock.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 40's by this afternoon as precipitation chances diminish.
Areas of freezing fog or light freezing drizzle can be expected Thursday morning.
A light wintry mix remains possible across the area Thursday morning in particular.
Models are keeping this precipitation event very light, but hazardous travel conditions are possible this morning due to fog and patchy ice due to moisture on the roadways.
The weekend is looking warm and breezy with colder temperatures returning by Tuesday of next week.
