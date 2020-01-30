KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Slicky Ricky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Slicky Ricky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Slicky Ricky is a 3-year-old Australian kelpie-terrier mix who has been with LAS since October.
He is an ideal pet for anyone looking for a small-to-medium breed dog.
Slicky Ricky’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
