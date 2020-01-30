McCay: Voice of Kelly D’Angelo ‘familiar as family’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you went to Monterey high school in the 1970s, you knew her as D’Anne Rampy. But most of us knew her as the sweet, female voice in the KLLL-FM trio of Jeff, Kelli and Mudflap for many years.
The voice of Kelli D’Angelo was as familiar as family to thousands across the South Plains.
Kelli was also a big part of the Children’s Miracle Network, helping raise money through the KLLL Radiothon every year. And more recently, she was on KLLL every morning from 9 until noon. Kelli died Monday after a brief battle with cancer.
“This is a big loss for Lubbock because Kelli was iconic in the radio industry, particularly here in Lubbock. To hear her voice, you knew that was Kelli," Randy Smith, her co-worker said. "You heard her smile come through the radio. She had an enthusiasm about her that everybody loved and that’s what we’re really going to miss about her.”
D’Ann was in pre-law at Texas Tech University. She worked at KCBD-TV for a while but realized she had a greater love for radio. She was very athletic, a runner, an avid sports fan and fearless. She even enjoyed Skydiving.
Kelli DeAngelo’s radio career spanned more than 30 years and went far beyond Lubbock. She entertained and informed listeners in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Austin markets.
A memorial service is planned to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 inside Lakeridge Chapel & Memorial Designers at 6025 82nd street.
