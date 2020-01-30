Morton ISD cancels Friday classes due to flu

MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - District officials for Morton ISD have decided to close school on Friday, Jan. 31 after four days of increasing student absenteeism due to flu and flu-like symptoms.
"After thorough consideration of attendance trends for our students, the superintendent and staff have concluded that this is the most prudent course of action," the district said in a statement on Thursday.
"This period of closure will provide some protection to students from potential flu exposure, while also allowing our custodial and maintenance staff additional time to disinfect surfaces throughout the buildings."
Basketball away games away at Springlake Earth will still be played on Friday night.
Staff will report as normal for an in-service day on Friday.
Classes will resume on normal schedule on Monday, Feb. 3.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.