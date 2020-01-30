Red Raiders knock off #12 West Virginia, 89-81

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a stinging overtime loss at home to #15 Kentucky, the Red Raiders stayed the course and tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena, they beat #12 West Virginia 89-81.
Just 18 days ago in Morgantown, the Mountaineers topped Texas Tech by 12.
Tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena was a different story. Tech was 11 of 17 shooting three-pointers.
The Red Raiders also went 28-32 from the free throw line.
Davide Moretti had a career high 25 to lead the Red Raiders.Terrence Shannon Junior scored 23, including 12-14 from the line.
Jahmi’us Ramsey was 5 for 8 shooting three-pointers finishing with 21 points.
There was a moment of silence before the game for the 9 people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.
The Red Raiders during warmups honored Kobe Bryant wearing Kobe shirts with #24 and #8 on them.
Avery Benson changed from his number #24 to #21 tonight to honor Bryant and his jersey number. West Virginia players wrote #24 on their sneakers.
The Mountaineers fall to 16-4 overall and 4-3 in Conference.
The Red Raiders (13-7 overall, 4-3 Big 12) have another tough test Saturday as they visit #3 Kansas at 3pm.
