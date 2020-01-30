Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. 60-61 degrees. Water condition: Northern reaches of the lake, and both Sabine and Neches Rivers are fresh and muddy. Middle and southern regions and marsh on both Texas and Louisiana side are clear Sabine Lake brown. Visibility 3 feet or more. Speckled trout are hard to find right now except in deeper bayous. Most of the trout are scattered out in mid-lake and are very difficult to find. Redfish are along shorelines adjacent to bayous and ditches and in the ship channel near Sabine Pass. Jigs and soft plastics will catch them, but dead shrimp or cut mullet will work on a Carolina Rig. Black drum are located in the same areas right now. Flounder: We are catching a few nice flounder while fishing for reds. Fish the mud bottoms or mixed mud shell.