Texas Tech faces tough test vs No. 3 Kansas

LEADING THE WAY: Kyler Edwards and Jahmi'us Ramsey have led the Red Raiders. Edwards has averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Ramsey has put up 12.8 points per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals while Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.