Volunteers recognized at United Way annual meeting

Provided by Lubbock Area United Way
LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Area United Way held its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition today at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
United Way recognized Brad and Carla Moran with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award. The award has been presented each year since 1993 to honor deserving individuals for a lifetime of community service. The Morans have been dedicated community volunteers, supporting United Way, Texas Tech University, All Saints Episcopal School and numerous other organizations. Brad served as the United Way Campaign Chair in 2013 and the Board Chair in 2017.
Tony Lloyd, 2019 Campaign Chair, announced that $5,942,108 has been contributed to help support United Way’s Community Partners. These contributions will impact more than 120,000 lives across the Lubbock Area in the coming year. Since 1946, more than $188 million has been given with more than $29.8 million being contributed in just the past five years.
Margie Smith with Lubbock Central Appraisal District (LCAD) was named the 2019 Campaign Volunteer of the Year. Smith has volunteered as the United Way Campaign Coordinator for LCAD for 21 years, making her the longest serving volunteer in the coordinator role.
Mike Moss with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper received the award for the Agency Volunteer of the Year for his support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock. Moss has served as a Big Brother in the youth mentoring program for eight years and supported the organization in numerous ways.
Other items on the agenda included United Way’s recognition of 2019 board members, and introduction of 2020 United Way board leadership, including Jon Stephens as Board Chair and AJ Martinez as Campaign Chair. Also serving on the Executive Committee are Dr. Michelle McCord, Board Vice Chair; Beth Lawson, Treasurer; Kevin McConic, Community Impact Chair; Allison Matherly, Marketing and Communications Chair; and Tammi Wood, Planned Giving and Endowment Chair.
In addition, United Way announced new board members Dr. Sam Ayers, Chris Boutwell, Chad Grant, Natalie Harvill, Brian Irlbeck, Julie Mandrell, Chris Ramirez, Bill Stubblefield, Phillip Waldmann, and Lloyd Whetzel.
The 2019 Annual Report was released and is available online at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org or at the United Way Office.
ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY
Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partners and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.