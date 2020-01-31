2 arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Arizona

Through investigation, LPD Persons Crimes was able to identify and obtain aggravated kidnapping warrants for Valderas and Villareal. With assistance from U.S. Marshals and Park Rangers, they were located and arrested in a national forest in Arizona Jan. 27. Both Valderas and Villareal are held on a bond of $200,000 each. Villareal also had an additional warrant from an aggravated robbery in 2017.