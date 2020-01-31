2 arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Arizona

Information courtesy of the Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers and Persons Crimes Detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Park Rangers identified, located, and arrested two individuals Jan. 27 for their involvement in an aggravated kidnapping.
The victim, 19-year-old Ryan Lara received a text message from 23-year-old Dakota Valderas asking him to meet her at an apartment in the 4600 block of 71st Street so she could give him a phone. Upon arrival, Valderas asked Lara to wait at the apartment while she retrieved the phone.
While at the apartment, Lara was attacked by 25-year-old Damian Villareal, who bound Lara with duct tape. Additional individuals entered the apartment and beat Lara as well. After several hours, Villareal took Lara to his vehicle, placed a pillow case over Lara’s head, and drove him to an additional location.
After several more hours, Villareal moved Lara back into the vehicle still blind folded and bound. Eventually, Lara was able to break partially free from his bindings and he jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Someone stopped and picked Lara up from the roadway and took him to his father’s house. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center.
Through investigation, LPD Persons Crimes was able to identify and obtain aggravated kidnapping warrants for Valderas and Villareal. With assistance from U.S. Marshals and Park Rangers, they were located and arrested in a national forest in Arizona Jan. 27. Both Valderas and Villareal are held on a bond of $200,000 each. Villareal also had an additional warrant from an aggravated robbery in 2017.
The investigation into other individuals involved is ongoing.
