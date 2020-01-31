Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, dozens of North Lubbock residents met with developers to discuss the Lubbock County Expo Center.
- The residents expressed their concerns during the meeting Thursday night about the increase in traffic.
- Developers say the North Loop will help alleviate traffic problems and most events will take place on the weekends.
- Read about that meeting here: Residents worried about noise, traffic at new Expo Center location
Funeral services will take place today for the longtime Lubbock radio personality Kelli D’Angelo.
- She died earlier this week after a battle with cancer.
- A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. inside the the Lakeridge Chapel at 82nd Street and Iola Avenue.
- Get those details here: McCay: Voice of Kelli D’Angelo ‘familiar as family’
Classes at Morton Independent School District are canceled today because of the illnesses.
- The district says an outbreak of flu cases is causing too many absences.
- Basketball games will continue as scheduled today at Springlake-Earth.
- Read that story here: Morton ISD cancels Friday classes due to flu
The number of deaths from the coronavirus has climbed to 213 with almost 10,000 cases reported in China.
- The United States has warned residents of traveling to any parts of China.
- Airlines worldwide are also cutting flights or decreasing the number of flights to the country.
- Get the latest details from The Associated Press: US advises no travel to China, where virus deaths top 200
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.