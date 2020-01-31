Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

North Lubbock residents voice concerns over Expo Center, services to take place for Kelli D’Angelo, Morton cancels class because of flu outbreak

By Michael Cantu | January 31, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, dozens of North Lubbock residents met with developers to discuss the Lubbock County Expo Center.

Funeral services will take place today for the longtime Lubbock radio personality Kelli D’Angelo.

Classes at Morton Independent School District are canceled today because of the illnesses.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus has climbed to 213 with almost 10,000 cases reported in China.

