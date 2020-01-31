Hollis Daniels, charged with killing TTU police officer, in court for pretrial hearing Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels stole furtive glances back at his parents while attorneys presented pretrial motions in the 147th District Court on Friday.
District Attorney Sunshine Stanek represented the state.
Hollis said nothing during the hearing as he appeared in chains before the court.
The judge said he would read the motions and set the matter for a hearing at a later date.
Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. back in October of 2017.
He was last in court back in November 2019, when his attorneys tried to get the death penalty ruled unconstitutional in his case. The judge denied the motion.
Daniels remains in jail on a $5 million bond.
