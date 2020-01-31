KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Harley is a 2-year-old heeler-shepherd mix.
She may be a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly.
Harley’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 31, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
