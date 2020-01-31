Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL-SUSPENSION
Texas teen who won't cut dreadlocks gets $20K for college
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A black Texas teenager who was told his dreadlocks violate his high school's dress code is gaining the support of some celebrities as well as $20,000 for college. Eighteen-year-old DeAndre Arnold appeared on an episode of “The Ellen Show” that aired Wednesday. On the show, host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Alicia Keys presented the teen with a check to go toward his college tuition. Arnold says he was barred from Barbers Hill High School because the school said he's violating its dress code. The school says it allows dreadlocks but that it has rules about the length of male students' hair.
Ex-Dallas-area Catholic priest accused of molesting a child
DALLAS (AP) — A 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest has been accused of molesting a North Texas child in 1989. Dallas police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Richard Thomas Brown, charging him with aggravated assault of a child. Brown is one of five living priests investigated by Dallas police relating to child abuse allegations. Brown is the first priest from the Dallas Catholic diocese to be charged with sexual abuse since Dallas police raided the offices of the diocese last year.
DOJ works to ease ballooning immigration case backlog
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is grappling with a backlog that has ballooned to 1 million deportation cases, a years-long wait for hearings and White House pressure. So it is buying real estate for new courts, creating an online filing system, streamlining training and hiring judges. And it still can’t keep up. Its monthly caseload more than doubled last October. James McHenry, who leads the office, says, “We are working on what we can control.”
US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — It's been a year since the Trump administration adopted a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The practice has gone a long way toward making Mexico a key ally in President Donald Trump's response to a surge of migrant families, most of them from Central America. Many of the roughly 60,000 asylum-seekers have given up and gone back to the home countries they fled. Others became entrenched in Mexican life. Some live in fear of being robbed, assaulted, raped or killed.
Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico
CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a portion of border wall being built in California toppled in strong winds and fell on a busy street on the Mexican side. No one was injured. The U.S. Border Patrol said concrete had not yet dried on the steel-pole barriers topped with metal plates in an area that separates Calexico, California, from Mexicali, Mexico. A Mexicali journalist said Thursday that he saw six toppled panels. The Border Patrol declined to say exactly how many fell. The agency says it's discussing the incident with the contractor.
Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 US cities
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the U.S. The company said this week it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix. Atari says it wants to create a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a video game-themed destination. In addition to Phoenix, hotels are planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California. Timeline for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.
Ex-priest charged with sex assault against child in 1989
DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been arrested at a Missouri facility that provides a home for disgraced clergy, accused of sexually assaulting a child in North Texas 31 years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 78-year-old Richard Thomas Brown was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued by Dallas police. Brown is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest occurred at the Vianney Renewal Center in Dittmer. Last year, the Dallas Catholic Diocese named Brown on a list of 31 credibly accused priests. He served at least five churches in North Texas before being removed as a priest in 2002.
Texas oil well blowout kills 1 worker, injures 3 others
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — One worker was killed and three others were injured in the blowout of a Central Texas oil well. Details of the incident at a Chesapeake Energy well site are sketchy. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the blowout happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at a Chesapeake Energy well site on a county road near Deanville, Texas, 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Bryan.
Houston-area college lifts lockdown after nearly 3 hours
KINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area community college has lifted a lockdown nearly three hours after an emergency was declared on the campus. Police escorted students and staff off campus Thursday but found no evidence of a shooting or casualties. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officers from several law enforcement agencies combed Lone Star College's large Kingwood campus but have found no shooter. No injuries have been reported. The college issued a warning to go to the nearest room and lock the door around 1:40 p.m. Gonzalez says the report of a possible shooter came from “3rd party caller.” The campus will remain closed for the rest of Thursday.
Houston writer Bryan Washington to receive Gaines award
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston writer Bryan Washington has been named the 2019 recipient of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. He will receive the award and its $15,000 prize at a ceremony Thursday in Baton Rouge for his debut short story collection “Lot.” The award is presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. It goes to promising African American fiction writers. Previous winners of the Gaines award include Jamel Brinkley, Ladee Hubbard, Crystal Wilkinson and T. Geronimo Johnson. A Louisiana native, Gaines wrote the critically acclaimed novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." He died Nov. 5 at age 86.