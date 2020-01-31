Law enforcement agencies’ combined enforcement efforts result in 487 Day One traffic stops

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department have released the results of the first 24 hours of their combined efforts with west Texas Law Enforcement agencies to enforce safe driving in Lubbock.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office joined the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday to begin partnering their enforcement actions with a focus on speeding and violations of the Texas Move-Over law.
LPD says over the first day of joint enforcement, all three agencies made 487 stops, with the majority of violations being speeding or failing to move over.
Since 2013, the State of Texas has implemented a “move over/slow down” law, saying if drivers see or TxDOT vehicles on the side of the road, motorists must move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicle when possible or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit.
