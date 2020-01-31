Light wintry mix early Friday, clearing and breezy afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few wintry showers are possible this morning with little accumulations possible.
A dusting to half an inch of snow could fall across our western counties where temperatures are closer to the freezing mark.
Clearing is expected later today with highs warming into the lower 50's.
Gusty north winds up to 15 to 25 mph will start the day off.
Wind speeds will settle down later this afternoon and this evening.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Saturday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Sunday and Monday could warm into the 70’s with elevated wildfire dangers Sunday.
It will turn colder with a wintry mix possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
