Monterey, Lubbock high students picked as Presidential Scholar candidates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock students are among 4,500 others in the country as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.
Luca D’Amico-Wong from Lubbock High School and Jackson Arnold of Monterey are the only two students from the South Plains who are candidates for the program. Both were selected because of their high ACT and SAT scores.
They were chosen from around 3.6 million other seniors who are expected to graduate this year.
In April the Commission of Presidential Scholars will review the 4,5000 applications and chose up to 161 students for the program. Students who are chosen will then get an invitation to the National Recognition Program, which takes place in June in Washington D.C.
During that recognition ceremony, students will get an all expense paid trip to meet with government officials, educators and others. They will also be rewarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion inside the White House.
The full list of candidates can be found here. Read more about the scholars program on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.