Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 66.1 points per game and allowed 67.6 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 66.2 points scored and 79.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 50 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last five games. He's also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.