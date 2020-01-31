Residents worried about noise, traffic at new Expo Center location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Expo Center's new location will be near North Loop and University.
Area residents met with Expo Center leaders on Thursday night, sharing their concerns about features of the building, how to accommodate livestock at shows, and a big focus, traffic.
Randy Jordan, chairman of LCEC, said accessibility was the main reason they chose this property instead of other contenders like the South Plains Fairgrounds, Mackenzie Park, or any of the eight other locations.
Paige Dominick, who has lived in this area for 40 years, says that although she was told most events held at the Expo Center will be on the weekends, she says that's when she's outside the most.
"That's when we're outside, having picnics, barbeques, and cookouts. I'm concerned about the amount of people. I've been out here for 40 years and I've never had a pumpkin broken in my front yard."
Terry Holeman, VP of Development Services with Hugo Reed and Associates, and Stephen Faulk with MWM Architects said they expect that not all 6,000 people will drive themselves to these events. They expect about two people per car.
Randy Jordan says he's not a traffic expert, but he hopes the exits that surround the location will help.
"What we're trying to do tonight is look and make sure that we have accessibility up and down University and accessibility east and west on the Loop. I think time will tell. I'm not a traffic engineer but I think we have major accesses and thoroughfares that will will help us."
Paige is also worried about traffic at Loop 289.
Randy Jordan says they've done the groundwork to handle traffic in the area, but the next steps are up to TxDOT.
Jordan said TxDOT still has to decide if they can put an access road in that location.
"TxDOT would have to look into it and determine if that would be feasible. It makes sense, we've put the groundwork for that. We've talked to them about that. Time will tell how it's going to go. That's a TxDOT decision," Jordan said.
The organization plans to break ground June 1. They say the facility should be finished within 18 months, hosting its first event by January 2022.
