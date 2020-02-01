Beautiful Saturday across West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast Saturday as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.
We can expect sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.
A terrific evening is on tap with fair skies and cold overnight lows in the lower to middle 30’s.
West winds continue at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
High clouds are expected Sunday, but temperatures remain very mild.
Elevated fire dangers are in the forecast Sunday afternoon as high temperatures climnb into the lower and middle 70’s.
Winds become southwest at 15 to 25 mph Sunday afternoon creating elevated wildfire dangers.
Sunday will be a NO BURN DAY across West Texas.
It remains windy and warmer Sunday night with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.
Confidence is increasing that we will see a mixture of snow and rain across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday with very cold temperatures on the way.
