Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dead at age 92

FILE - In this June 3, 2004 file photograph, author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J.
January 31, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 9:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Publishing’s “Queen of Suspense” has died.

Mary Higgins Clark, whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

A widow with five children in her late 30s, she became a perennial best-seller over the second half of her life, writing or co-writing “A Stranger Is Watching,” “Daddy’s Little Girl” and more than 50 other favorites.

Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, such as the besieged young prosecutor in “Just Take My Heart.”

