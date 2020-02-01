Farmer who was helped by community during harvest time passes away after battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sad follow-up tonight after a farming community came together to help a friend take care of his cotton crop.
Floydada farmer, Greg Bishop, died this morning after a year and a half battle with cancer. You may remember our story in November of 2018, when word spread that Bishop was undergoing treatment for ALL, a type of leukemia, and could not strip his cotton.
So, an overwhelming number of farmers pooled their resources and equipment to harvest his crop. In that story, Robert Nixon explained why it was such an emotional day. He said, “He’s just a well respected man in this community. He’d do it for us and that’s why we did it for him.” Another friend, Dave Carthel, described the show of West Texas spirit with tears in his eyes. He said, “It was a real neat experience. I hadn’t ever been a part of anything like that before. So, we were all glad to do it for him.”
So many farmers showed up to help Bishop bring in his crops that they were able to harvest more than 600 acres in just 5 hours. The effort in Floydada was so heartfelt and impressive that the story went beyond the South Plains and was picked up by national news media.
Greg bishop was 62.
He was a widower and leaves behind a daughter who is a freshman at Texas Tch in San Angelo.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society in Greg Bishop’s name.
Funeral services are planned for Monday, February 3rd. For more information, contact Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, at (806) 983-2525.
