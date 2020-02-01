Farmer who was helped by community during harvest time passes away after battle with cancer

So, an overwhelming number of farmers pooled their resources and equipment to harvest his crop. In that story, Robert Nixon explained why it was such an emotional day. He said, “He’s just a well respected man in this community. He’d do it for us and that’s why we did it for him.” Another friend, Dave Carthel, described the show of West Texas spirit with tears in his eyes. He said, “It was a real neat experience. I hadn’t ever been a part of anything like that before. So, we were all glad to do it for him.”