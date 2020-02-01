Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 31

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Jan. 31
By Pete Christy | January 31, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Jan. 31 (Part 2)

Girls

Monterey 88 Palo Duro 54

Whiteface 53 Amherst 12

Lubbock-Cooper 70 Coronado 43

Valley 61 Anton 31

New Deal 46 Post 32

Littlefield 43 Brownfield 40

Floydada 40 Hale Center 32

Shallowater 63 Roosevelt 18

Guthrie 27 Spur 24

Lubbock Christian 51 Trinity Christian 43

Christ The King 37 Ascension 30

Sundown 43 Seagraves 12

New Home 56 Lorenzo 47

Vega 75 Olton 36

Motley County 41 Jayton 36

Patton Springs 56 Paducah 35

Hereford 55 Estacado 43

Sands 49 Grady 23

Idalou 54 Slaton 35

Frenship 56 Midland Lee 44

Ropes 78 Meadow 21

Canadian 70 Tulia 34

Morton 65 SpringLake-Earth 37

Seminole 62 Fort Stockton 34

Plainview 60 Randall 47

Canyon 84 Lamesa 27

Hermleigh 83 Loraine 7

Caprock 46 Lubbock High 44

Ralls 42 Lockney 30

Boys

Monterey 62 Palo Duro 53

Amherst 69 Whiteface 54

Lubbock-Cooper 62 Coronado 26

Post 50 New Deal 43

Shallowater 80 Roosevelt 42

Jayton 57 Motley County 26

Valley 52 Anton 41

Sundown 46 Seagraves 31

Seminole 67 Fort Stockton 28

Hereford 57 Estacado 45

Canyon 55 Lamesa 36

Loop 40 Dawson 37

Christ The King 46 Ascension 41

Slaton 66 Idalou 54

Ropes 49 Meadow 38

Spur 59 Guthrie 47

New Home 68 Lorenzo 42

Vega 75 Olton 54

Loraine 56 Hermleigh 55

Randall 75 Plainview 69

Caprock 58 Lubbock High 51

O'Donnell 54 Wellman-Union 26

Frenship 85 Midland Lee 39

Tahoka 52 Smyer 42

