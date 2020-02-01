Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 31

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
Girls
Monterey 88 Palo Duro 54
Whiteface 53 Amherst 12
Lubbock-Cooper 70 Coronado 43
Valley 61 Anton 31
New Deal 46 Post 32
Littlefield 43 Brownfield 40
Floydada 40 Hale Center 32
Shallowater 63 Roosevelt 18
Guthrie 27 Spur 24
Lubbock Christian 51 Trinity Christian 43
Christ The King 37 Ascension 30
Sundown 43 Seagraves 12
New Home 56 Lorenzo 47
Vega 75 Olton 36
Motley County 41 Jayton 36
Patton Springs 56 Paducah 35
Hereford 55 Estacado 43
Sands 49 Grady 23
Idalou 54 Slaton 35
Frenship 56 Midland Lee 44
Ropes 78 Meadow 21
Canadian 70 Tulia 34
Morton 65 SpringLake-Earth 37
Seminole 62 Fort Stockton 34
Plainview 60 Randall 47
Canyon 84 Lamesa 27
Hermleigh 83 Loraine 7
Caprock 46 Lubbock High 44
Ralls 42 Lockney 30
Boys
Monterey 62 Palo Duro 53
Amherst 69 Whiteface 54
Lubbock-Cooper 62 Coronado 26
Post 50 New Deal 43
Shallowater 80 Roosevelt 42
Jayton 57 Motley County 26
Valley 52 Anton 41
Sundown 46 Seagraves 31
Seminole 67 Fort Stockton 28
Hereford 57 Estacado 45
Canyon 55 Lamesa 36
Loop 40 Dawson 37
Christ The King 46 Ascension 41
Slaton 66 Idalou 54
Ropes 49 Meadow 38
Spur 59 Guthrie 47
New Home 68 Lorenzo 42
Vega 75 Olton 54
Loraine 56 Hermleigh 55
Randall 75 Plainview 69
Caprock 58 Lubbock High 51
O'Donnell 54 Wellman-Union 26
Frenship 85 Midland Lee 39
Tahoka 52 Smyer 42
