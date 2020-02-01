Lady Raiders win big over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders made a school record 20 three-pointers as they roll past Oklahoma State 109-79 at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders trailed Oklahoma State 35-32 with 5:26 left in the first half. That's when Texas Tech went on an unbelievable streak. They made four three pointers and went on a 17-0 run to take a 49-35 led.
Texas Tech led 58-37 at the half after scoring 37 points in the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders continued their hot shooting in the third scoring 36 points to take a 94-56 lead after three.
Brittany Brewer led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Brewer became just the 9th Lady Raider in program history to reach 800 rebounds in their career.
Andrayah Adams made eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points.
Chrislyn Carr added three three's and scored 17.
A big win for the Lady Raiders as they move to 14-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech is at Kansas State February 5th at 6:30pm.
