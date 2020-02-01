Texas Rangers investigating a body discovered at house fire in Abernathy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Abernathy Fire Department was called to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Ave. D in Abernathy early Saturday afternoon.
DPS authorities have confirmed a deceased women was discovered at the scene by Abernathy and Hale County authorities.
A male was located inside the house and transported to UMC, the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The Texas Rangers were called in to assist Abernathy with the investigation.
The fire has been extinguished.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The cause of the women’s death is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.