Texas Tech trails Kansas 44-35 at half

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday the Red Raiders were on the road to take on the Jayhawks at the Allen Fieldhouse.
The Red Raiders came into the game with an overall record of 13-7, after an impressive win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Jayhawks came into the game ranked No. 3 in the nation with an overall record of 17-3.
Kansas will be at home to take on the Texas Longhorns Monday, Jan 3 at 8 p.m.
Texas Tech will be facing the Oklahoma Sooners in Lubbock Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.
