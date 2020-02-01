Texas Tech trails Kansas 44-35 at half

Texas Tech Athletics
By Harrison Roberts | February 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 3:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday the Red Raiders were on the road to take on the Jayhawks at the Allen Fieldhouse.

The Red Raiders came into the game with an overall record of 13-7, after an impressive win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks came into the game ranked No. 3 in the nation with an overall record of 17-3.

Kansas will be at home to take on the Texas Longhorns Monday, Jan 3 at 8 p.m.

Texas Tech will be facing the Oklahoma Sooners in Lubbock Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

